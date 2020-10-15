TSMC Q3 profit surges 36%, beating market forecasts

TAIPEI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N reported a 35.9% jump in quarterly net profit, boosted by robust demand for products requiring high-end chips and as Apple Inc AAPL.O readies a new iPhone.

July-September net profit for the world's largest contract chipmaker came in at T$137.3 billion ($4.8 billion), well ahead of the T$124.9 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 29.2% to $12.1 billion, above the company's earlier estimated range of $11.2 billion to $11.5 billion.

($1 = 28.7260 Taiwan dollars)

