TSMC Q3 profit surges 36%, beating market forecasts
TAIPEI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N reported a 35.9% jump in quarterly net profit, boosted by robust demand for products requiring high-end chips and as Apple Inc AAPL.O readies a new iPhone.
July-September net profit for the world's largest contract chipmaker came in at T$137.3 billion ($4.8 billion), well ahead of the T$124.9 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Revenue for the quarter climbed 29.2% to $12.1 billion, above the company's earlier estimated range of $11.2 billion to $11.5 billion.
($1 = 28.7260 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
