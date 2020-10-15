US Markets
TSM

TSMC Q3 profit surges 36%, beating market forecasts

Contributor
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 35.9% jump in quarterly net profit, boosted by robust demand for products requiring high-end chips and as Apple Inc readies a new iPhone.

TAIPEI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N reported a 35.9% jump in quarterly net profit, boosted by robust demand for products requiring high-end chips and as Apple Inc AAPL.O readies a new iPhone.

July-September net profit for the world's largest contract chipmaker came in at T$137.3 billion ($4.8 billion), well ahead of the T$124.9 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 29.2% to $12.1 billion, above the company's earlier estimated range of $11.2 billion to $11.5 billion.

($1 = 28.7260 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSM AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular