TSMC Q3 profit rises 13.5%, beats market forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC),, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Thursday third-quarter net profit rose 13.5%, beating analysts' expectations.

TSMC, whose clients include Apple Inc AAPL.O, said profit in the July to September period was T$101.07 billion ($3.30 billion). That compared with the T$96.3 billion average forecast drawn from 20 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 10.7% to $9.4 billion, compared with the company's own estimate of $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion.

($1 = 30.6350 Taiwan dollars)

