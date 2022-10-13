TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations

TAIPEI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW posted an 80% surge in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, buoyed by strong sales of its advanced chips despite a slowdown in the global chip industry because of economic headwinds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, saw net profit for the July-September period rise to T$280.9 billion ($8.81 billion) from T$156.3 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$265.64 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 31.8870 Taiwan dollars)

