TSMC Q3 profit falls 24.9%, beats market forecasts

Q3 profit T$211 bln vs T$195.5 bln analyst view

Q3 revenue down 14.6% on year at $17.3 bln

Q3 capex $7.1 bln vs Q2 $8.17 bln

Adds details and share prices in paragraphs 4-7

TAIPEI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW posted a 24.9% fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday as global economic woes hit demand for chips used in applications from cars to cellphones and servers and coming off a high base last year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, saw July-September net profit fall to T$211 billion from T$280.9 billion a year earlier.

The profit beat a T$195.5 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

TSMC, Asia's most valuable listed company, said third-quarter revenue dropped 14.6% to $17.3 billion, in line with the company's previous forecast of $16.7 billion to $17.5 billion.

Capital expenditure in the third quarter was $7.1 billion, TSMC said, compared with $8.17 billion in the previous quarter.

As the biggest maker of advanced chips, TSMC must navigate an uncertain industry outlook and a U.S.-China chip spat that could make it vulnerable.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares fell 27.1% in 2022, but are up around 22% so far this year, giving the chipmaker a market value of $432.3 billion. The stock rose 1.1% on Thursday versus a flat benchmark index .TWII.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.