US Markets
TSM

TSMC Q3 profit falls 24.9%, beats market expectations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 19, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW posted a 24.9% fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday as global economic woes hit demand for chips used in applications from cars to cellphones and servers and coming off a high base last year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, saw July-September net profit fall to T$211 billion from T$280.9 billion a year earlier.

The profit beat a T$195.5 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

