TSMC Q3 Net Income Rises YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TSMC (TSM) reported reported net income of NT$137.31 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$5.30 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, up 35.9% from previous year. Gross margin was 53.4%, operating margin was 42.1%, and net profit margin was 38.5%, for the quarter.

Third quarter consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion, an increase of 21.6%. Shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 8% of total wafer revenue; 7-nanometer and 16-nanometer accounted for 35% and 18% respectively. Advanced technologies accounted for 61% of total wafer revenue.

