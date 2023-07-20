News & Insights

TSMC Q2 profit falls 23%, beats market expectations

July 20, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW posted a 23.3% fall in second-quarter net profit on Thursday as global economic woes dented demand for chips used in applications as varied as cars, cellphones and servers and coming off a high base last year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, saw April-June net profit fall to T$181.8 billion ($5.85 billion) from T$237.0 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$172.55 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 31.0580 Taiwan dollars)

