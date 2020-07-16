TSMC Q2 net profit jumps 81% on demand for faster chips
TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit surged 81% from a year earlier as strong demand for faster chips boosted sales despite coronavirus concerns.
The world's largest contract chipmaker reported April-June net profit of T$120.8 billion ($4.1 billion), ahead of the T$111.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Revenue for the quarter climbed 34.1% to $10.38 billion, within the company's earlier estimated range of $10.1 billion to $10.4 billion.
($1 = 29.4490 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.