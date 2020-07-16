TSMC Q2 net profit jumps 81% on demand for faster chips

TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit surged 81% from a year earlier as strong demand for faster chips boosted sales despite coronavirus concerns.

The world's largest contract chipmaker reported April-June net profit of T$120.8 billion ($4.1 billion), ahead of the T$111.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 34.1% to $10.38 billion, within the company's earlier estimated range of $10.1 billion to $10.4 billion.

($1 = 29.4490 Taiwan dollars)

