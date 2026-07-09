TSMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Why Should You Buy TSM Stock Before July 16?

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM or TSMC is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, amid rapid strategic execution and expansion efforts. The earnings come as AI investment remains robust, with hyperscalers continuing to commit record levels of capital to AI infrastructure even as investors navigate trade-related and geopolitical uncertainties.

TSM stock surged 39.9% during the April-June quarter of 2026, backed by continued execution across key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of advanced packaging capacity, progress toward high-volume 2-nanometer production, global manufacturing expansion and sustained demand for AI chips from leading hyperscale cloud providers and semiconductor designers.

TSMC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 8.34%.

How are things shaping up for the second-quarter earnings release? Let’s take a closer look.

April-June Share Performance of TSMC

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How Are Estimates Poised for TSM?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS has improved 4.4% to $3.77 per share over the past three months. The estimated figure indicates 52.6% rise from the year-ago earnings per share.

The consensus mark for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $39.8 million, indicating 32.2% year-over-year growth.



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What to Expect From TSM's Q2 Results

Taiwan Semiconductor's second-quarter 2026 results are expected to reflect another quarter of strong AI-led execution. During the first-quarter announcement, management guided second-quarter revenues of $39-$40.2 billion, representing approximately 10% sequential growth at the midpoint, supported by continued strong demand for its leading-edge process technologies. Second-quarter gross margin is projected at 65.5%-67.5%, reflecting high fab utilization and ongoing cost improvement initiatives, although partly offset by the ramp-up of overseas manufacturing facilities.

The company emphasized that demand for AI-related chips continues to be "extremely robust," driven by the transition from generative AI to agentic AI, which is increasing computing requirements across hyperscale data centers. TSMC also raised its 2026 capital expenditure outlook to the high end of its $52-$56 billion range to expand advanced-node capacity and reiterated confidence that full-year 2026 revenues will grow by more than 30% in U.S. dollar terms. This should get reflected in the second-quarter results.

TSMC earlier indicated that demand for advanced nodes remains supply-constrained, prompting additional investments in global N3 capacity across Taiwan, Arizona and Japan. The company also highlighted successful progress in its N2 ramp and expects the technology to become another major long-term growth platform. These are expected to have contributed to the company’s second-quarter performance.

Competitive Positioning

Intel INTC: Its upcoming second-quarter 2026 results are expected to reflect continued progress in its foundry transformation, supported by the ramp of Intel 18A process technology, expanding advanced packaging capabilities and execution of its manufacturing roadmap. Revenue growth is also likely to benefit from improving demand across client computing and data center products, alongside continued traction in Intel Foundry Services. However, ongoing investments in leading-edge manufacturing, fab expansion and process technology development are expected to continue weighing on near-term profitability. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Broadcom AVGO: Its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results are expected to benefit from sustained demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking products, supported by ongoing hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure. Growth in AI semiconductor revenues is likely to remain the primary catalyst, while performance across its non-AI semiconductor and infrastructure software segments could influence the pace of overall revenue and earnings growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TSMC Stock

Per our proven model, stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here, as you can see:

Earnings ESP: TSM has an Earnings ESP of +0.11%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our Take

TSMC appears well-positioned ahead of its second-quarter earnings announcement, supported by stable AI-driven demand, industry-leading process technology and continued capacity expansion. The company has consistently executed its growth strategy while maintaining strong profitability and raising its capital spending outlook to capture long-term AI opportunities.

With favorable earnings estimate revisions, a positive Earnings ESP and sustained momentum in advanced-node and AI chip demand, we believe the stock offers an attractive buying opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the AI semiconductor value chain ahead of earnings.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.