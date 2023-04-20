TSMC Q1 Profit Rises On Higher Revenues

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (TSM) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income increased 2.1 percent to NT$206.99 billion from last year's NT$202.73 billion.

Earnings per share were NT$7.98, higher than NT$7.82 a year ago. Earnings were $1.31 per ADR unit.

Consolidated revenue of NT$508.63 billion increased 3.6 percent from NT$491.08 billion last year.

Compared to fourth quarter 2022, first quarter results represented an 18.7 percent decrease in revenue and a 30 percent decrease in net income.

In US dollars, first-quarter revenue was $16.72 billion, which decreased 4.8 percent year-over-year and decreased 16.1 percent from the previous quarter.

