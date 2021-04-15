TSMC Q1 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TSMC (TSM) reported first quarter net income of NT$139.69 billion, and earnings per share of NT$5.39 or $0.96 per ADR unit, up 19.4% from prior year. Consolidated revenue was NT$362.41 billion, an increase of 16.7%. In US dollars, revenue was $12.92 billion, an increase of 25.4% year-over-year.

"Our first quarter business was supported by HPC-related demand, balanced by a milder smartphone seasonality than in recent years," said Wendell Huang, Chief Financial Officer of TSMC.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.