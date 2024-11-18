News & Insights

TSMC price target raised to $240 from $215 at Barclays

November 18, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on TSMC (TSM) to $240 from $215 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm returned from meeting the supply chain in Asia across Taiwan, Korea and Japan and says unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence “remains the bright spot whilst elsewhere recoveries remain uncertain.” It believes TSMC remains a core holding.

