TSMC price target raised to $215 from $200 at Barclays

October 23, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on TSMC (TSM) to $215 from $200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. TSM continues to deliver on its leading position, which is only strengthening due to its technology leadership, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to see TSM as one of the most straightforward ways to play artificial intelligence, which it says “shows no signs of slowing.”

