TSMC plans to make 6nm chips in second Japan plant, govt mulls aid

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW is planning to start producing 6-nanometer advanced semiconductors in its second Japan plant in Kumamoto in 2027, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Japanese government is considering providing up to 900 billion yen ($6 billion) in subsidies for TSMC's plan, which in total will involve an investment of about 2 trillion yen, Nikkei reported.

($1 = 149.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Jason Neely)

