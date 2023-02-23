TSMC plans second Japan factory to make higher-end chips -media

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW plans to construct a second chip plant in Japan to manufacture 5 and 10 nanometre chips from the second half of the decade, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Friday.

That decision could help Japan revive advanced semiconductor manufacturing, which it sees as key requirement for future economic growth driven by new digital technologies.

TSMC's second plant in Japan will cost more than 1 trillion yen ($7.4 billion) to build, Nikkan Kogyo said.

When asked about the report, TSMC referred to comments from CEO C.C. Wei at its last quarterlyearnings callin January that the company was considering building a second plant in Japan, and said it had nothing further to add.

The world's leading maker of advanced logic chips is constructing its first foundry in Japan on Kyushu island, with production of 12 and 16 nanometre semiconductors slated to begin next year.

Japan's government has offered TSMC a 476 billion yen subsidy, or about half the expected cost of the factory. Sony Group Corp 6758.T and auto parts maker Denso Corp 6902.T, which will use the chips it makes, are also investors.

($1 = 134.7800 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly in Tokyo and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.