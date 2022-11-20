Stocks
TSM

TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, company founder says

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

November 20, 2022 — 10:25 pm EST

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday.

TSMC 2330.TW, TSM.N did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chang, speaking after attending the APEC summit in Thailand where he was Taiwan's representative, has retired from TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, but he remains influential in the chip industry.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.