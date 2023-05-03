TSMC, partners plan to invest up to $11 bln in German fabrication plant -Bloomberg News

Adds TSMC saying evaluating possibility in paragraph 3, Robert Bosch declining to comment in paragraph 5

May 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW is in talks with partners to invest as much as 10 billion euros ($11.04 billion) to build a chip fabrication plant in Germany, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The venture between TSMC, NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O, Robert Bosch GmbH and Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE will have a budget of at least 7 billion euros, including state subsidies, but is likely to end up closer to 10 billion euros, according to the report.

TSMC is still evaluating the possibility of building a fab in Europe, the company told in an emailed statement to Reuters, but declined to comment further.

TSMC has already been in advanced talks with Saxony, the region where the plant would be built, with focus on government subsidies to support the investment, Reuters reported in March, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Infineon and Robert Bosch declined to comment, while NXP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Yana Gaur; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)

