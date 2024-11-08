TSMC Oct. Revenue Up 29.2% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TSMC (TSM) reported that, on a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2024 was approximately NT$314.24 billion, an increase of 29.2 percent from October 2023. For the period of January through October 2024, revenue was NT$2.34 trillion, an increase of 31.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC created the semiconductor Dedicated IC Foundry business model when it was founded in 1987. Annual capacity of the manufacturing facilities managed by TSMC and its subsidiaries exceeded 16 million 12-inch equivalent wafers in 2023.

