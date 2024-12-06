TSMC, Nvidia in talks for AI chip production in Arizona, Reuters reports

TSMC (TSM) is in discussions with Nvidia (NVDA) to make its Blackwell AI chips at TSMC’s new Arizona plant starting in early 2025, expanding on production in Taiwan, Reuters’ Wen-Yee Lee and Fanny Potkin report. According to three sources familiar with the matter, TSMC is already making preparations to commence production early next year.

