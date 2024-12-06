TSMC, Nvidia in talks for AI chip production in Arizona, Reuters reports

TSMC (TSM) is in discussions with Nvidia (NVDA) to make its Blackwell AI chips at TSMC’s new Arizona plant starting in early 2025, expanding on production in Taiwan, Reuters’ Wen-Yee Lee and Fanny Potkin report. According to three sources familiar with the matter, TSMC is already making preparations to commence production early next year.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSM:
- Broadcom Announces Important Upgrade to AI Chips, Fending Off Industry Rivals
- TSMC (NYSE:TSM) Eyes NVDA AI Chip Production in Arizona
- Salesforce up after Q3, GM outlines $5B in China business charges: Morning Buzz
- With a Strong Balance Sheet, ASML Stock Could Be Significantly Undervalued
- NXP, TSMC affiliate plan expansion of Singapore plant, Bloomberg reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.