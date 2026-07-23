TSMC Lifts 2026 Revenue Growth Outlook: What's Behind the Optimism?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM, or TSMC, reported second-quarter 2026 revenues of $40.2 billion, up 33.7% from a year ago, driven by continued strong demand for leading-edge process technologies. The company expects that momentum to continue in the third quarter, helped by the rapid ramp-up of its 2-nanometer (N2) technology. Due to robust technology differentiation and the broad customer base, management also raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to slightly above 40% year over year in U.S. dollar terms, up from the previous projection of above 30%.

At the same time. TSMC acknowledged challenges in the consumer and price-sensitive end markets. Rising component prices and macroeconomic uncertainties continue to weigh on those markets, prompting the company to take a prudent approach to business planning while focusing on the fundamentals needed to strengthen its competitive position.

AI-related demand remains exceptionally strong. The AI megatrend continues to fuel the need for greater computation, supporting the robust demand for leading-edge silicon. TSMC’s customers, primarily cloud service providers, continue to signal a strong and positive outlook, underpinning confidence in the long-term AI opportunity.

The company expects to benefit from the rise of Agentic AI, which is increasing the role of CPUs in AI data centers and driving additional silicon demand alongside AI accelerators. TSMC believes it is well-positioned, regardless of whether customers adopt x86, Arm-based or RISC-V architectures, and is working closely with CPU customers to provide the advanced technologies and capacity needed to capture the market opportunities.

TSM’s Peer Updates

Micron Technology MU is gaining from AI-led data center demand, tight industry supply and a richer mix of high-value memory and storage products. The company’s total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 came in at $41.46 billion, a remarkable increase from last year’s $9.30 billion, mainly due to higher sales of both Dynamic Random Access Memory (“DRAM”) and NAND products. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Micron has guided for revenues between $49 billion and $51 billion across both GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

Intel INTC is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, following the market close. The company recently expanded its long-standing relationship with Fortinet by announcing a strategic collaboration to develop Fortinet Security Processor 6 (SP6). Fortinet’s proprietary, purpose-built security processor expertise will be combined with Intel’s advanced design, packaging and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate and strengthen SP6 development.The companies will also explore opportunities to expand their collaboration across semiconductor technology, manufacturing and the infrastructure that supports future cybersecurity innovation.

The Zacks Rundown for TSM Stock

Year to date, Taiwan Semiconductor shares have rallied 39.2%, slightly trailing the Zacks Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry’s 39.7% growth.



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In terms of valuation, TSM trades at a forward, 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) of 11.50X compared with its 10.98X median and the industry average of 11.46X.



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As shown below, earnings estimates for TSM have moved significantly higher following the July 16 earnings release.



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Taiwan Semiconductor sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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