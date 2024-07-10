News & Insights

TSMC June Revenue Up 32.9% YoY - Quick Facts

July 10, 2024 — 06:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TSMC (TSM) reported that, on a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2024 was approximately NT$207.87 billion, an increase of 32.9% from a year ago. Revenue for January through June 2024 was NT$1.27 trillion, an increase of 28.0% compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC is the world's first dedicated semiconductor foundry. In 2023, TSMC announced its plan to invest in European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Also, the company is majority owner of Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing a manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto, Japan.

Stocks mentioned

TSM

