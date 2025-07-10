Markets
TSMC June Revenue Up 26.9% YoY

July 10, 2025 — 02:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TSMC (TSM) announced its net revenue for June 2025. On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2025 was approximately NT$263.71 billion, an increase of 26.9% from June 2024. Revenue for January through June 2025 was NT$1.77 trillion, an increase of 40.0% compared to the same period in 2024.

TSMC created the semiconductor Dedicated IC Foundry business model when it was founded in 1987. The company is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under ticker number 2330, and its ADSs are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TSM.

