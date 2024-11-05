News & Insights

TSMC hit by Tawain’s soaring energy prices, FT reports

November 05, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Taiwan’s labored energy transition is straining its industry, and a series of price increases has made it so Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) now expects to pay more for power in its home country than anywhere else, Kathrin Hille of The Financial Times reports. The chipmaker operates plants in the U.S. and Japan and is also building on in Germany. “Basically, the price has doubled in the past few years. So next year, we think that electricity price for us in Taiwan will be the highest in all the regions that we operate,” Wendell Huang, chief financial officer, told investors, according to the Times.

Read More on TSM:

Stocks mentioned

TSM

