TSMC first-quarter net profit jumps 90.6%

TAIPEI, April 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 90.6% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday on strong demand for faster chips.

TSMC, whose clients include tech companies such as iPhone maker Apple Inc AAPL.O, said profit in the January to March period was T$116.98 billion ($7.11 billion). That is higher than the T$105.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 45.2% to $10.31 billion, versus the company's previous estimated range of $10.2 billion to $10.3 billion.

($1 = 30.1000 Taiwan dollars)

