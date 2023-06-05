TSMC expects H2 performance to be better than H1

TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW said on Tuesday it expects its performance to be better in the second half of the year than the first.

First half revenue is expected to drop 10% year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms, CEO C.C. Wei told the company's annual shareholders meeting.

