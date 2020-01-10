TSMC December Consolidated Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) reported Friday that its net revenues for the month of December 2019, on a consolidated basis, were approximately NT$103.31 billion, up 15 percent from last year's NT$89.83 billion.

Sequentially, net revenues dropped 4.2 percent from November 2019.

Revenues for January through December totaled NT$1.07 trillion, a growth of 3.7 percent from the same period in 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.