TSMC Dec. Revenues Up 13.6% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) reported that its consolidated revenues for December were approximately NT$117.37 billion, a decrease of 6.0 percent from November 2020 and an increase of 13.6 percent from December 2019.

For January through December 2020, TSMC reported revenues of NT$1.34 trillion, an increase of 25.2 percent from 2019.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC is the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 5-nanometer production capabilities. It has global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.

