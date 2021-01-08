TSMC Dec. Revenues Up 13.6% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) reported that its consolidated revenues for December were approximately NT$117.37 billion, a decrease of 6.0 percent from November 2020 and an increase of 13.6 percent from December 2019.

For January through December 2020, TSMC reported revenues of NT$1.34 trillion, an increase of 25.2 percent from 2019.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC is the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 5-nanometer production capabilities. It has global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.