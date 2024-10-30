News & Insights

TSMC cuts off at least two chip clients over possible Huawei links, Nikkei says

October 30, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

TSMC (TSM) has suspended shipments of chips to at least two chip developers over suspicions they were trying to circumvent U.S. export controls on Huawei, Nikkei Asia’s Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li report. According to sources, the chip developers had placed orders to produce chips using TSMC’s 7nm process technology.

