TSMC cuts off at least two chip clients over possible Huawei links, Nikkei says

TSMC (TSM) has suspended shipments of chips to at least two chip developers over suspicions they were trying to circumvent U.S. export controls on Huawei, Nikkei Asia’s Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li report. According to sources, the chip developers had placed orders to produce chips using TSMC’s 7nm process technology.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSM:
- OpenAI Teams Up with Broadcom and TSM to Develop Custom AI Chips
- Intel ‘made a big mistake’ when CEO offended TSMC, Reuters says
- OpenAI working on in-house AI chip, scales back foundry ambitions, Reuters says
- Morning Movers: Philips plummets following third quarter results
- TSMC Schedules Board Meeting for Q3 Financial Review
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.