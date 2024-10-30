TSMC cuts off at least two chip clients over possible Huawei links, Nikkei says

TSMC (TSM) has suspended shipments of chips to at least two chip developers over suspicions they were trying to circumvent U.S. export controls on Huawei, Nikkei Asia’s Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li report. According to sources, the chip developers had placed orders to produce chips using TSMC’s 7nm process technology.

