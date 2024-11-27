TSMC Adjusts Q2 2024 Cash Dividend Slightly

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has released an update.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced a slight adjustment to its cash dividend per share for the second quarter of 2024, due to changes in the number of common shares outstanding. The dividend has been revised to NT$3.99963706 per common share, slightly down from the initially approved NT$4.00. The dividend will be distributed on January 9, 2025.

