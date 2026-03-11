TSM Soars 34% in Six Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM, also known as TSMC, is among the best-performing technology stocks in the broader equity market amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions. TSM stock has delivered a robust 33.8% gain over the past six months. This performance easily beats the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which has risen 3.4% in the same period.



Taiwan Semiconductor is also among the top-performing semiconductor stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices AMD, NVIDIA NVDA and Broadcom AVGO. Over the past six months, shares of Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA have soared 28.6% and 4%, respectively, while Broadcom has declined 4.8%.

This outperformance shows investors are becoming increasingly confident in Taiwan Semiconductor’s long-term story, even in a volatile market shaped by trade conflicts and geopolitical risks. We believe this momentum is grounded in strong fundamentals, and TSMC’s long-term outlook justifies a buy position for now.

TSM’s Strong Financial Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor has been benefiting from the AI boom by manufacturing advanced chips for major AI clients like Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA and Broadcom, which has led to record profits and a significant increase in revenues.

In the latest concluded financial cycle for 2025, TSMC’s revenues jumped 35.9% year over year to $122.42 billion, while earnings per share soared 51.3% to $10.65. This growth was powered by the booming demand for its advanced 3nm and 5nm nodes, which now account for more than 60% of total wafer sales. Gross margins improved 380 basis points to 59.9%, reflecting better cost efficiencies.

Buoyed by strong demand for its 3nm and 5nm chips, Taiwan Semiconductor anticipates continued revenue growth momentum in 2026. The company now forecasts 2026 revenues to increase approximately 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 revenues is pegged at $158.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 29.2%.

AI Boom Boosts TSMC’s Prospects

Taiwan Semiconductor continues to lead the global chip foundry market. Its scale and technology make it the first choice for companies driving the AI boom. NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom all count on TSMC to build advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI accelerators.

AI-related chip sales have become a major driver. In 2025, high-performance computing (HPC), which includes AI-related revenues, accounted for 58% of total revenues, up from 51% in 2024. Taiwan Semiconductor’s long-term forecasts depict that the momentum is far from over. Management expects AI revenues to increase at a CAGR of more than 50% in the five-year period from 2024 to 2029. That makes TSMC central to the AI supply chain.

To keep up with the growing demand for AI chips, Taiwan Semiconductor is spending aggressively. The company is set to invest between $52 billion and $56 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, far outpacing its $40.9 billion investment in 2025. The bulk of this spending is focused on advanced manufacturing processes, ensuring TSMC remains ahead of rivals in the chip manufacturing space.

Low Valuation Justifies Buying TSM Stock

Despite a robust rally, Taiwan Semiconductor stock still looks reasonably priced. It trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.46, which is lower than the sector average of 24.60. This discount adds to the appeal for long-term investors.

Compared with other major semiconductor players, Taiwan Semiconductor has a lower P/E ratio than Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices but a higher valuation than NVIDIA. Currently, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA trade at P/E multiples of 29.15, 28.02 and 22.98, respectively.

Final Thoughts: Buy TSM Stock for Now

Taiwan Semiconductor remains a cornerstone of the semiconductor industry. Its unmatched capabilities in advanced chip manufacturing, strong exposure to AI demand and expanding capacity give it a solid long-term trajectory. Given its valuation and growth backdrop, buying the stock makes the most sense right now.

Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

