TSM, CRM, GOOGL: The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in 2024

The positive future of the U.S. economy is evident in its resilience and outperformance compared to major trading partners. Despite challenges such as high inflation and fallout from foreign wars, the U.S. economy has posted faster annual growth in recent years, quashing fears of a recession. The success is attributed to a robust fiscal policy approach, with the government’s significant spending and stimulus measures accounting for 25.5 percent of gross domestic product, fostering economic recovery, higher wages, and lessons for future crisis management. With this positive economic outlook, you need to invest in the stock market. These are the top 3 stocks you should buy for a strong portfolio.

Best Stocks to Buy in 2024: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd (NYSE:TSM) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor company valued at $116.59, representing a 26.17% increase YoY.

TSM’s financials indicate that it is thriving in almost every metric, represented by its EBIT Margin (TTM) of 42.63%, an outstanding 788.45% more than the sector average. Return on Common Equity (TTM) is 1,598.70% more than the sector median, Revenue Growth (FWD) reached 10.50%, and Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth Rate (FWD) was 17.03%. These financials show how Taiwan Semiconductor has well-rounded financials and is just beginning its peak growth-wise.

As of January 25, 2024, Nvidia and TSM met in Taipei, Taiwan, to discuss the future of AI chips; TSM has started its AI framework recently, and meeting with a leader in the field is a positive indicator that they plan on further expanding the market leading to more profits. The industry is growing at a rapid CAGR of 37.9% from 2023 to 2030, and this new plane will push it further. As the market grows, TSM’s already excellent financials will only improve, making this company a top stock in 2024.

Salesforce Inc (CRM)

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is a cloud-based software company that provides customer relationship management software and applications focused on sales, marketing, and customer service. It has assessed a valuation of $271.93, which is 81.77% more than last year.

CRM is in the cloud computing industry, which is valued at $495.3 billion as of 2022. It is expected to grow at a huge CAGR of 17.8% from 2023-2032, meaning it should amass a valuation of $2495.2 billion by 2032. Factors for growth in this industry include emerging technologies like AI or machine learning.

Salesforce accumulated strong financials in almost every category, which is exhibited by its P/E GAAP (TTM), which is nearly 277.46% more than the sector average. Its Price / Sales (TTM) is 7.83, which is 168.80% more than the sector median of 2.91. Revenue Growth (YoY) was 95.96% more than the sector median, and EBITDA Growth (YoY) was an outstanding 3,101.79% more than the midpoint. Gross Profit Margin (TTM) was 52.60% more than the sector average of 49.14%, further fortifying CRM’s financials.

CRM is a leader in AI-driven customer relations, and its new GenAI-powered tools reinforce this fact. These advancements allow for generative AI to Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, giving retailers insights to prepare. As CRM continues its relentless pursuit of AI, its stock price will continue soaring; due to this, I give it a “Buy” rating and fully expect this company to surge.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a technology conglomerate holding company and Google’s parent company. It offers a range of platforms and products, such as Android, YouTube, and Chrome.

GOOGL stock is up 10.14% YTD at $152.182. Furthermore, 50 analysts are predicting a 12-month price forecast with a median target price of $158.00, with prices ranging as low as $133.00 to as high as $180.00.

From 2022 to 2023, Alphabet Inc’s financials have been respectable, beating its last three projected quarterly earnings. Its market cap, revenue, and EBITDA have increased by 53.45%, 5.05%, and 6.56%, respectively. Its operating cash flow also stands at $106.445 billion, marking a YoY increase of roughly 16.34%. Given this ongoing positive trend, analysts anticipate growth rates of 16.72% and 11.32% in EPS and revenue in 2024, respectively.

Finally, Alphabet Inc. continues to exhibit strong growth in its products and services, such as its cloud computing service, Google Cloud, and the Pixel phones. But more importantly, it may propel itself forward in the AI race. Last month, the company announced its own AI model, Gemini, which could be a strong competitor to OpenAI and is planned to be released sometime in 2024. Thus, as long as Alphabet Inc. remains committed to innovation, whether it is through AI, the Google Pixel 9, or other offerings, it is a very compelling stock to buy.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

