And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Sofi Next 500 ETF, which lost 1,150,000 of its units, representing a 37.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SFYX, in morning trading today Robinhood Markets is down about 0.1%, and Blue Owl Capital is lower by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: TSLZ, SFYX: Big ETF Outflows
