Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF, where 9,130,000 units were destroyed, or a 26.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Sofi Next 500 ETF, which lost 1,150,000 of its units, representing a 37.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SFYX, in morning trading today Robinhood Markets is down about 0.1%, and Blue Owl Capital is lower by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: TSLZ, SFYX: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.