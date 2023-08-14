Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the TSLY ETF, which added 5,100,000 units, or a 22.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the GOOY ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: TSLY, GOOY: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.