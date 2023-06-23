TSLX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.18, changing hands as low as $18.09 per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSLX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.025 per share, with $19.8299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.15.
