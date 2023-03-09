TSLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.60, changing hands as low as $18.19 per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSLX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.025 per share, with $23.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.21.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: OPTT market cap history
Institutional Holders of UPI
TPR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.