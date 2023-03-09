TSLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.60, changing hands as low as $18.19 per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.025 per share, with $23.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.21.

