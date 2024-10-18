And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 38.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of WCME, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is up about 1.4%, and HDFC Bank is relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: TSLL, WCME: Big ETF Inflows
