TSLA vs. GM: Which Stock Holds an Upper Hand Post Q2 Earnings?

U.S. legacy automaker General Motors GM and electric vehicle (EV) and tech giant Tesla TSLA have released their second-quarter 2026 results. While General Motors surpassed earnings estimates, Tesla missed expectations despite record deliveries as higher SG&A and R&D expenses drove a 57% year-over-year decline in operating income.

Tesla is betting high on autonomous vehicles (AVs) and humanoid robots as its next growth frontier. It is ramping up its unsupervised robotaxi ambitions and riding on increasing FSD (Full Self Driving) subscriptions. Meanwhile, General Motors is benefiting from strong demand for full-size pickups, SUVs and commercial fleet vehicles. The company has maintained pricing discipline instead of relying on heavy discounts, which is supporting margins.

Year to date, shares of Tesla have lost 17%, while GM has inched up roughly 1%. Let’s compare their growth drivers and challenges to see which stock is placed better post second-quarter results.

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The Case for Tesla

Tesla’s EV sales are showing signs of stabilization, with second-quarter deliveries reaching a record 480,126 vehicles, supported by growth across major regions and stronger Model Y demand. A rising order backlog and increased FSD adoption provide better volume visibility, although sustained growth will depend on pricing discipline and product execution.

Beyond vehicles, Tesla’s Energy Generation and Storage business remains an important diversification opportunity. Storage deployments increased 41% year over year to 13.5 GWh in the second quarter of 2026, while revenues grew to $3.14 billion. Demand for Megapack and Powerwall, supported by data center growth and broader electrification trends, could create a meaningful long-term growth avenue.

Tesla’s biggest upside opportunity lies in autonomy, software and robotics. Robotaxi service is now live in seven U.S. metros, with unsupervised operations ramping in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. Tesla reported more than 380,000 unsupervised Robotaxi miles across six cities with no notable incidents. Cybercab production has also begun, and Optimus manufacturing lines have been installed, strengthening Tesla’s long-term vision.

However, execution risks remain significant. Tesla’s 2026 capital spending is expected to exceed $25 billion, putting pressure on free cash flow, which turned negative in the second quarter. Energy margins also remain volatile, while declining regulatory credit revenue removes a previous earnings support. Lower vehicle pricing is weighing on automotive gross margins.

Competition in EVs is intensifying, and Tesla is attempting to scale multiple businesses simultaneously. While autonomy, AI and robotics offer huge long-term potential, they also require significant investment and successful execution. Tesla’s balance sheet and technology advantages provide a strong foundation, but the stock’s future returns will depend on whether these emerging businesses can eventually justify the current level of investment and expectations.

Tesla, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote

The Case for General Motors

General Motors is benefiting from its leadership position in the U.S. market. It has maintained pricing discipline, keeping incentives below industry averages for more than three years, which has supported profitability despite inflationary pressures. GM North America EBIT-adjusted margin improved to 8.6% in the second quarter, returning to its target range, while the upcoming next-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra launches and additional full-size SUV capacity could support future growth.

GM is also making progress in areas that can diversify earnings. Its China operations returned to profitability after restructuring efforts, with equity income improving year over year. Meanwhile, software and digital services represent a long-term opportunity. Growing OnStar subscriptions and Super Cruise adoption could create higher-margin recurring revenue streams, with recognized and deferred software revenues expected to expand meaningfully. New businesses such as GM Energy, GM Defense and GM Insurance further strengthen the company’s ability to generate revenues beyond vehicle sales.

Strong cash generation also bodes well. GM generated $6.3 billion in adjusted automotive free cash flow during the first half of 2026 and continued aggressive share repurchases while maintaining a strong automotive cash balance. The company’s raised 2026 outlook reflects improving execution and confidence in its core operations.

However, near-term challenges remain. Tariffs, commodity inflation and onshoring costs are expected to weigh on profitability, while major truck launches could create temporary production disruptions. EV weakness has also forced GM to restructure its battery and manufacturing footprint, resulting in significant charges. Shipping disruptions affected wholesale volumes in the Middle East, and management expects conditions in the region to remain uncertain.

Overall, GM’s strong U.S. franchise, improving cost discipline and shareholder returns provide a solid foundation. However, near-term cost pressures and EV-related challenges remain.

General Motors Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Motors Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Motors Company Quote

Valuation & Estimates Check

GM is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.39. Tesla, meanwhile, trades at a significantly higher valuation, reflecting investor expectations for its AI and autonomous driving businesses. With Tesla continuing to invest aggressively and many of its AI initiatives still years away from generating meaningful earnings, the valuation leaves relatively little room for execution missteps. While GM carries a Value Score of A, Tesla has a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM and TSLA’s 2026 EPS has moved up by 3 cents each to $12.88 and $2.16, respectively, over the past seven days.

Our Take

Both Tesla and GM carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but the risk-reward profiles are different. Tesla offers significant upside if autonomy, AI and robotics develop as management expects, but investors are paying a premium for businesses that still require substantial execution.

General Motors, meanwhile, is delivering stronger fundamentals today, supported by its profitable core business, disciplined operations and shareholder returns at a much lower valuation. With fewer execution hurdles and clearer earnings visibility, GM appears better positioned post second-quarter results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.