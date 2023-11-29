TSLA Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $265 by December 15

A bullish diagonal spread is an advanced option trade and generally not suitable for beginners, but it can have its place within an option portfolio.

It is a bullish strategy that benefits from time decay and is best placed when volatility is low, such as the current conditions.

The strategy involves buying a long term, in-the-money call and selling a monthly out-of-the-money call against it.

The trade is best placed when the trader has a bullish outlook and thinks the stock could get to the short call strike by the first expiration date.

A rise in implied volatility will benefit the trade as it has positive Vega overall.

The big risk with the trade is a sharp move lower early in the trade.

Let’s look at an example using Tesla (TSLA).

TSLA Stock Bullish Diagonal Example

Tesla put in a solid day yesterday closing up 4.51% and closing above the 50-day moving average.

TSLA stock is also showing impressive accumulation.

Let’s look at how we can use options to find a favorable risk to reward trade on the assumption that TSLA stock might rally to $265 in the next few weeks.

We will look at a bullish diagonal spread which allows traders to get long TSLA without risking too much capital.

A bullish diagonal spread is a trade that involves buying a long-term call option and selling a shorter-term, further out-of-the-money call option.

Structuring the trade at $265 gives the trade around 38 delta, which is roughly equivalent to being long 38 shares of the stock.

Selling the December $265-strike call option will generate around $340 in premium and buying the June 2024, $240-strike call will cost around $4,230.

That results in a net cost for the trade of $3,890 per spread, which is the most the trade can lose.

The estimated maximum profit is around $1,380, but that can vary depending on changes in implied volatility. The maximum profit would occur if TSLA closes right at $265 on December 15.

The trade benefits from time decay as the short-term option will decay at a faster rate than the longer-term option.

The ideal scenario for this TSLA trade is for the stock to stay above $245 for the next few weeks.

A bullish diagonal spread is a good way to gain some upside exposure on a stock without risking too much if the move doesn’t eventuate.

The suggested stop loss level is a close below $235.

Here is a visual of what the trade looks like:

Barchart Technical Opinion

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 56% Buy with an Averageshort term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

The market is approaching overbought territory. Be watchful of a trend reversal.

Implied volatility is at 42.37% compared to a 12-month low of 39.30% and a 12-month high of 95.99%.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

