$TSLA stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSLA stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,431,168,734 of trading volume.

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TSLA:

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 163 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 449,560 shares for an estimated $151,968,650 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 135,500 shares for an estimated $42,729,564 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 52,277 shares for an estimated $17,336,978 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,867 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSLA Government Contracts

We have seen $42,191 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TSLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 6 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/19/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/04/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

$TSLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $302.8.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $345.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $430.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $302.8 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Chris McNally from Evercore ISI set a target price of $275.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $404.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $411.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.