$TSLA stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSLA stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,941,004,147 of trading volume.

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TSLA:

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 171 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 561,950 shares for an estimated $184,065,367 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $27,590,618 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 52,277 shares for an estimated $17,467,537 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,923 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,684 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSLA Government Contracts

We have seen $42,191 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TSLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 5 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025

$TSLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $357.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Stuart Pearson from BNP Paribas set a target price of $137.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $345.0 on 03/28/2025

