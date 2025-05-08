$TSLA stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSLA stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,941,004,147 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TSLA:
$TSLA Insider Trading Activity
$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 171 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 561,950 shares for an estimated $184,065,367.
- KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127.
- KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $27,590,618.
- VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 52,277 shares for an estimated $17,467,537.
- JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403
- JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,923 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,684 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 9,920,325 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,006,224,047
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 8,638,364 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,238,718,414
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 5,660,651 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,467,014,313
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 5,326,135 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,380,321,146
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 5,318,641 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,147,879,981
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 5,075,418 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,049,656,805
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,918,044 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,986,102,888
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TSLA Government Contracts
We have seen $42,191 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- REPAIR COLLISION REPAIR: $24,834
- AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICAL REPAIRS: $17,357
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 03/07, 01/08, 11/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 14 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $165,000 on 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03, 11/27, 11/26, 11/20, 11/14, 11/12, 11/11 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/12, 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TSLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 5 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSLA forecast page.
$TSLA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $357.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025
- William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025
- William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025
- Stuart Pearson from BNP Paribas set a target price of $137.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $345.0 on 03/28/2025
You can track data on $TSLA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.