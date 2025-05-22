$TSLA stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSLA stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,572,282,471 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TSLA:
$TSLA Insider Trading Activity
$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 144 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 143 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 561,955 shares for an estimated $179,535,181.
- KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $76,416,673.
- KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $27,590,618.
- VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 47,277 shares for an estimated $15,914,918.
- JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403
- JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232
$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,916 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,918 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 14,670,839 shares (+123.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,802,094,635
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 8,638,364 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,238,718,414
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 5,660,651 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,467,014,313
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 5,566,098 shares (+307.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,442,509,957
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,416,473 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,403,733,142
- BARCLAYS PLC added 5,329,960 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,381,312,433
- CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 5,327,529 shares (+6854.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,380,682,415
$TSLA Government Contracts
We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICAL REPAIRS: $17,357
$TSLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025
$TSLA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $390.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $390.0 on 05/16/2025
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025
- William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025
- William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025
- Stuart Pearson from BNP Paribas set a target price of $137.0 on 04/16/2025
