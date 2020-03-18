TSLA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $369.59, changing hands as low as $350.51 per share. Tesla Inc shares are currently trading off about 16% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLA's low point in its 52 week range is $176.9919 per share, with $968.9899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $361.22.

