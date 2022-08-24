TSLA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $900.50, changing hands as high as $910.94 per share. Tesla Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLA's low point in its 52 week range is $620.57 per share, with $1243.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $903.96.

