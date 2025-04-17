Is TSLA a Buy Pre-Q1 Earnings? Investors Want These Answers First

Electric vehicle (EV) and tech titan Tesla TSLA is slated to release first-quarter 2025 results on April 22, after market close. While Wall Street will focus on whether its earnings meet expectations, many investors are just as eager for CEO Elon Musk’s answers to burning strategic questions. From progress on Full Self-Driving (FSD) updates and affordable EVs to updates on the Optimus robot and AI initiatives, theearnings callcould provide much-needed clarity at a time when Tesla’s stock is under pressure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 45 cents per share and $21.85 billion, respectively. The earnings estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has been revised downward by 8 cents over the past 30 days. The bottom-line projection indicates no change from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year increase of 2.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s revenues is pegged at $104.8 billion, implying a rise of 7.3% year over year. The consensus mark for 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.64, implying growth of around 9% on a year-over-year basis.

In the trailing four quarters, Tesla missed EPS estimates thrice and beat once, with the average earnings surprise being 0.8%.

Tesla, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tesla, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tesla, Inc. Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for Tesla

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tesla. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TSLA has an Earnings ESP of -11.69% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

(See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Factors Shaping TSLA’s Q1 Results

In the first quarter, Tesla produced 362,615 (345,454 Model 3/Y and 17,161 other models) vehicles. It delivered 336,681 vehicles (323,800 Model 3/Y and 12,881 other models) globally. The deliveries not just missed our expectations of 409,584 units, they were down 32% and 13% on a sequential and yearly basis, respectively. In fact, the first-quarter 2025 deliveries marked the weakest numbers in more than two years.

Low sales volume, along with generous discounts on its offerings amid a stiff price war, is expected to have weighed on automotive revenues and gross margins. However, Tesla has been making progress in reducing its cost of goods sold, which might have somewhat offset the pressure. We expect first-quarter gross margins from automotive sales to fall from 17.8% in the year-ago quarter to 15.8%.

On the positive side, Tesla's energy generation and storage business has been gaining traction. In the first quarter of 2025, the company deployed 10.4 GWh of energy storage products, up a massive 156% year over year. With strong demand for its Megapack and Powerwall products, revenues from this segment are estimated at $3.1 billion, implying a 90% increase year over year. Gross profit is expected to more than double.

Tesla's Services/Other unit is forecast to generate $3 billion in revenues — up 32% year over year — driven primarily by its expanding supercharging network. Major auto biggies like General Motors GM and Ford F are using Tesla's NACS charging standard, boosting the segment’s outlook.

Tesla Price Performance & Valuation

Year to date, shares of Tesla have plunged roughly 40%, underperforming the industry, sector and S&P 500. The price performance also compares unfavorably with General Motors and Ford, which have lost 17% and 5%, respectively, in the same timeframe.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Tesla appears quite pricey. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 7.04, higher than the industry’s 2.18. Tesla is also significantly overvalued relative to General Motors (P/S ratio of 0.25) and Ford (P/S ratio of 0.23).

Tesla’s Valuation Not Attractive

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Musk’s growing political involvement has dented brand appeal, with sales slowing in the United States, Europe and China. Disgruntled owners and increasing backlash have raised investor concerns.

Big Questions That TSLA Investors Want Musk to Answer

As Tesla gears up for its first-quarterearnings call investors are eager for clarity on several hot topics. Will the company provide an update on the long-awaited unsupervised FSD and the much-hyped Cybercab? Is Tesla on track to launch its affordable models? With global tensions and tariffs on the rise, how is the company preparing to stay agile? There’s also growing curiosity around the Optimus robot as Musk previously said it could generate over $10 trillion in revenues. Does he still believe that? And has Tesla made any moves to license FSD to rivals? Investors are all ears.

How Should You Play TSLA Pre-Q1 Earnings?

First things first. Tesla’s core EV business is under pressure from competition and sluggish demand. The brand’s shine isn’t what it used to be. Musk’s high-profile role in the Department of Government Efficiency has become a growing concern, fueling worries about his divided attention, especially at a time when Tesla is struggling with low sales and competition challenges.

Tesla’s long-term pitch now leans heavily on its autonomous driving ambition. For Tesla, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year. It must prove that its AV technology works with no further delays.

Progress in FSD approvals and robotaxi development will be critical. The company plans to roll out unsupervised FSD in Austin this June. Last month, it secured the first of several approvals required to eventually launch its long-awaited robotaxi service in California.

Still, given recent delivery disappointments, valuation concerns and the potential for further near-term weakness, it may be wise for investors to wait for clarity from the first-quarter 2025 call before taking action. If results underwhelm—and Musk’s commentary doesn’t restore confidence—the stock could face more downside. Conservative investors may consider staying on the sidelines or even reducing exposure.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.