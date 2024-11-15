Tsingtao Brewery Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

Tsingtao Brewery Co (HK:0168) has released an update.

Tsingtao Brewery Co has announced a change in their share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from December 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, replacing Hong Kong Registrars Limited. This shift is important for investors monitoring procedural changes in Tsingtao Brewery’s stock handling.

