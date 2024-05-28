Tsingtao Brewery Prepares for 2023 AGM

Tsingtao Brewery Co (HK:0168) has released an update.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for June 28, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including the approval of financial reports and dividend distribution proposals. Shareholders are set to consider appointing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the company’s auditor with fixed remuneration, and the final dividend is proposed to be RMB 2 per share, subject to AGM approval, with a planned distribution date of August 9, 2024.

