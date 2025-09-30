Tsingtao Brewery Company (TSGTF) Price Target Increased by 11.94% to 8.20

The average one-year price target for Tsingtao Brewery Company (OTCPK:TSGTF) has been revised to $8.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.94% from the prior estimate of $7.32 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.69 to a high of $9.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from the latest reported closing price of $6.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsingtao Brewery Company. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSGTF is 0.20%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.09% to 101,680K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 17,724K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 11,277K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,533K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSGTF by 22.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,869K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,655K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSGTF by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,818K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 6,656K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.