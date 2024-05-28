News & Insights

Tsingtao Brewery Announces Final 2023 Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Tsingtao Brewery Co (HK:0168) has released an update.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited has declared a final dividend of RMB 2 per share for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with the shareholder approval date set for 28 June 2024 and payment date on 09 August 2024. The ex-dividend date, when the stock begins trading without the dividend value, is scheduled for 03 July 2024. Details on the withholding tax applicable to the dividend and the HKD amount will be announced later.

