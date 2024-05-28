Tsingtao Brewery Announces Final 2023 Dividend

Tsingtao Brewery Co (HK:0168) has released an update.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited has declared a final dividend of RMB 2 per share for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with the shareholder approval date set for 28 June 2024 and payment date on 09 August 2024. The ex-dividend date, when the stock begins trading without the dividend value, is scheduled for 03 July 2024. Details on the withholding tax applicable to the dividend and the HKD amount will be announced later.

For further insights into HK:0168 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.