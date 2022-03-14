Tsingshan agrees standstill agreement on nickel margins with banks

China's Tsingshan Holding Group has agreed a standstill arrangement for its nickel margin and settlement requirements with a consortium of banks, the world's largest nickel producer said in statement on Monday.

"In the course of the standstill period, Tsingshan and the consortium banks will progress discussions in relation to a standby secured liquidity facility," it said.

