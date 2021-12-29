Tsinghua Unigroup expects strategic investment in place by end of March

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

A strategic investment of 60 billion yuan ($9.42 billion) will be in place for Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup before March 31, a report by the local 21st Century Business Herald said on Wednesday.

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A strategic investment of 60 billion yuan ($9.42 billion) will be in place for Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup before March 31, a report by the local 21st Century Business Herald said on Wednesday.

The debt-laden company had earlier announced that a vote on the pending investment would take place on Dec. 29.

Investors JAC Capital and Wise Road Capital will inject

60 billion yuan in cash as part of a restructuring plan for Tsinghua Unigroup, state media reported in December.

($1 = 6.3718 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters